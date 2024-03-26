Indian Football team captain and veteran footballer Sunil Chhetri will achieve a remarkable feat during the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match. Chhetri will be representing India in his 150th international on which he will also be felicitated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Chhetri would be hoping to perform well against Afghanistan and help India make it to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Sunil Chhetri Looks Back at His Implausible Voyage, Says ‘Twenty Years at the Top’

Sunil Chhetri Completes 150 International Appearances

𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙚, 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨! 💪🏻🤴 A tremendous achievement for our Captain @chetrisunil11 as he marks his 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th appearance for the National Team! 🇮🇳 150 games and still going strong⏳💙#BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QduVhLGlKq — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 26, 2024

