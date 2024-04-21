Chelsea lost their final chance of winning any title in the 2023-24 season when they lost against Manchester City in the FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal. City defeated Chelsea 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Bernardo Silva and entered the summit clash. Thiago Silva was spotted in tears following the final whistle. He is likely to leave Chelsea at the end of the season and might not get another opportunity to win a title with the Blues. He also shared a heartfelt note after the game and apologized to the fans. Manchester City 1–0 Chelsea, FA Cup 2023–24: Bernardo Silva's Late Winner Powers Citizens Into Final.

Thiago Silva Breaks Down In Tears

Thiago Silva crying and Noni Madueke laughing and joking around behind him. And people genuinely question what’s wrong with this Chelsea squad.pic.twitter.com/2LTwKlOgl2 — Uber Chelsea FC (@UberChelseaFC_) April 20, 2024

Thiago Silva's Post

It is difficult to describe in words what I feel now. We are very sorry we didn't make it, we left everything on the pitch. Proud of this group. Thanks to all of you for never leaving us 💙 pic.twitter.com/IyGZmOv0Ml — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) April 20, 2024

