Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich after a disastrous run of results. After back-to-back poor performances under ex-Chelsea boss, the club could go trophyless this season. Bayern Munich is currently second in the Bundesliga - eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen after 22 games. The decision comes after discussions between Tuchel and Bayern Munich. The club released a statement on social media, “New direction for the new season: FC Bayern and Thomas Tuchel to end their working relationship in the summer.” Thomas Muller Signs Contract Extension Till 2025 at FC Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel To Leave Bayern Munich at the End of 2023–24 Season

New direction for the new season: FC Bayern and Thomas Tuchel to end their working relationship in the summer. 🔗 https://t.co/GglWGwWkux pic.twitter.com/AqMQgN86lW — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) February 21, 2024

