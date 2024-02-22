A6 39 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is not only a very fit athlete but also one who serves as an inspiration to millions across the globe. Well, he seemed to have inspired his son Cristiano Jr, who has hit the gym with the Al-Nassr. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared a picture of him and his son posing. He captioned the post, "Today with my partner." Cristiano Jr's physique appears to be a good one already and he will aim to be as fit and athletic as his dad is. Ronaldo has been in great form for Al-Nassr this season with his latest goal coming in the second leg of AFC Champions League 2023-24 round of 16 contest against Al-Feiha. ‘What a Night!…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr 2–0 Victory Over Al-Feiha in AFC Champions League 2023–24 Round of 16 Second Leg (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Hits the Gym With Son, Shares Pics

Hoje com o meu parceiro ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MG1B4h4dPm — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2024

