We are in for the fourth day's action at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with some highly-exciting matches on the cards on Wednesday, November 23. Just like Tuesday (November 22), there would be four games lined up for fans to enjoy. The first of those clashes would be between Morocco and last edition's finalists Croatia, who would hope to have a good start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The focus would then shift to the 2014 champions when they take on Japan in a Group F match at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Next up, Spain play Costa Rica in the same group at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The fourth and final match of the day would be between Belgium and Canada, which will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 24.

Today's FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)