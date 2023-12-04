Lionel Messi, along with being an icon on the football field, is also a leader in terms of spreading awareness amongst common people. On the third day of COP28 in the UAE, the official account of the climate conference shared a video of the Argentine football legend spreading a message of sustainability. "What I have in my hands, it's something very precious," says Lionel Messi, holding a golden ball in his hands. "It's pure gold." As he says this, the ball slowly transforms into a model of the Earth. In the end, Messi asks everyone to join hands and urge them to jump in action to "Change the Planet". Will Lionel Messi Play FIFA World Cup 2026? Here’s What the Argentina Star Said About His Chances of Competing in Next Edition of Showpiece Event.

Lionel Messi Shares Awareness Message About Protecting the Earth

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)