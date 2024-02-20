Fans experienced one of the strangest goals in football history, and not because of the manner it was scored. On Monday night 37-year-old Tom Huddlestone scored the winning goal for Manchester United U-21 team against city rivals Manchester City U-21 side. Ethan Wheatley gave Man United the lead 35 minutes into the game while Stephen Mfuni pulled one back for the Cityzens. Playing in the midfield position, Huddlestone popped up to score the winning goal in the box. Manchester United took advantage of the rule which allows teams to field one goalkeeper over the age limit and up to five outfield players over 21. Luton Town 1–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2023–24: Rasmus Hojlund's Early Double Helps Red Devils Register Fourth Straight EPL Victory.

37-Years-Old Tom Huddlestone Scores in Manchester United U-21's Win

🚨 37-year old Tom Huddlestone scored the winning goal in the Manchester derby for... Man Utd u21s last night! 🔴👴 He made his professional debut in 2003 before EVERY player on the pitch, except for one, was even born. 😅 He is currently a player-coach for the U21s. 👏 pic.twitter.com/mY5SknbRAN — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) February 20, 2024

Watch the Goal

🚨 37 year-old Tom Huddlestone hit the winner for Man Utd v Man City last night ⚽️ The only player born on the pitch last night when Tom Huddlestone made his pro debut was goalkeeper Dermot William Mee in 2002 😳 Huddlestone role at United is player/coach to help the youngsters… pic.twitter.com/DxvnSBhUMW — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) February 20, 2024

