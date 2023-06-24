Cristiano Ronaldo shared a light moment with the cameraman after Portugal's win over Iceland in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Ronaldo scored in the 89th minute of the match to help Portugal seal a 1-0 win and after the victory, he appeared to be in a jovial mood. As he was getting ready to take questions in the post-match interview, the cameraman had zoomed too much on his face and Ronaldo, with a smile, asked him not to get 'too close' as he had 'too many wrinkles' on his face. Cristiano Ronaldo Abs, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Green Bikini Look and Kids' Cute Poses - CR7 New Family Photo Has It All!

Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Cameraman Not to Zoom Too Much on His Face

