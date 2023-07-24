Trevor Francis, former England football legend and also the first British million-pound footballer has unfortunately breathed his last on July 24 morning. A statement, shared on behalf of his family read that he passed away as he had a heart attack in his apartment in Spain this morning. Francis won the European Cup twice with Nottingham Forest as a striker. He joined Nottingham Forest from Brimingham City in 1979 for £1m and later joined Manchester City for £1.2m in 1981 becoming the first million-pound British footballer.

Trevor Francis Dies

Oh no, just heard Trevor Francis has passed away. What a player he was & what a gentleman. Got to know him well when Trevor was doing his Co Commentary’s for Sky a job he loved. RIP Trevor the first Million pound player who always looked a million dollars 😢 pic.twitter.com/CgwzScZiHB — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 24, 2023

