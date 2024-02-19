Emirhan Delibas represented Besiktas at the U-19 level and played just one league game with the club in the 2023-24 season. But after finding out that the 21-year-old has a Tinder profile, the footballer’s contract was terminated by the club. A short and succinct announcement came from the team from Istanbul. "We have terminated cooperation with footballer Emirhan Delibas, by mutual decision. We wish him much success in the future," the text on the Turkish club's official website states. Match Fixing Allegations Surface in Delhi Football League After Video Shows Footballers Scoring Hilarious Own Goals in Ahbab FC vs Rangers FC.

Turkish Footballer Emirhan Delibas’ Contract Terminated by Besiktas

🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Beşiktaş have terminated the contract of Emirhan Delibaş (21) because he has a profile on a dating application. 📱👋 pic.twitter.com/ANHIPLjdEq — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 19, 2024

Official Statement by Besiktas

Kulübümüzden Bilgilendirme Profesyonel futbolcu Emirhan Delibaş’la karşılıklı anlaşarak yollarımızı ayırmış bulunmaktayız. Emirhan Delibaş’a bundan sonraki kariyerinde başarılar diler, kamuoyunun bilgisine sunarız. Saygılarımızla. Beşiktaş JK pic.twitter.com/LQ8IfloMXr — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) February 19, 2024

