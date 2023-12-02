Defending champions Italy have been drawn alongside Croatia, Spain and Albania in Group C as the draw for UEFA Euro 2024 took place on December 2. Hosts Germany find themselves in Group A with Scotland, Switzerland and Hungary. Germany will face Scotland in the first match of the tournament. England, who finished as runners-up in the last edition, have been placed in Group C alongside Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia. Former champions Portugal, who are undefeated in the qualifying tournament so far, are in Group F with Turkey, the Czech Republic and the winner of play-off C.

UEFA Euro 2024 Draw Results

