Erling Haaland is well known for how clinical he is in front of the goal. With his incredible power and pace he can turn half chances into goals and that is why he boasts of such an incredible record beside his name and has grown as the most reliable option for Pep Guardiola. Something exceptional happened during the dying minutes of the first half of the Manchester Derby when Haaland missed a sitter in front of an empty goal. Pep couldn't believe his eyes as he held his hands in head. Fans couldn't believe it either as the video went viral on social media. Brazilian Footballer Neymar Jr Spotted at Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 at Sakhir International Circuit Supporting Red Bull Racing (See Pics).

Erling Haaland Misses Empty Net

Haaland with the worst miss of all time pic.twitter.com/cy3CiGUgYx — - (@Hmz290) March 3, 2024

