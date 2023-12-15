Liverpool in their away game was unable to defeat Union Saint-Gilloise. Mohamed Amoura from Union Saint-Gilloise opened the scoring for the match by scoring the first goal of the match in the 32nd minute. Shortly the equalizer was scored by Liverpool's Jarell Amorin Quansah in the 39th minute, but Union Saint-Gilloise got back the lead in the 43rd minute as Cameron Puertas scored the goal for his side. Despite the loss, Liverpool topped Group E of UEL 2023-24 and has qualified for the next round of the tournament. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Named The Best FIFA Men’s Player Finalists.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool Result

