Cristiano Ronaldo was in high spirits and why wouldn't he be? The Portugal star scored yet again with Anderson Talisca also netting a brace as Al-Nassr clinched a 3-2 win over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner extended his lead at the top of the goal-scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League when he scored his 22nd goal of the season. Taking to social media following the victory which helped Al-Nassr stay alive in the title race, Ronaldo shared a picture of himself celebrating a goal in this game and wrote, "Until the very end! We keep going, no stopping!" Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Again, Anderson Talisca Hits Brace As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Shabab 3–2 in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Al-Nassr's Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

