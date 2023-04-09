Vijay Shankar plays a great Innings for Gujarat Titans against Kolkata Knight Riders as he demolishes the KKR bowling attack in the death overs and scores his first half-century of the season in just 21-balls. He specially attacked the seam bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur in the last two overs.

Vijay Shankar Scores His First Fifty of IPL 2023

Cracker of a knock this has been from @vijayshankar260! ⚡️ ⚡️ A 21-ball FIFTY for the @gujarat_titans' all-rounder - his first fifty in IPL! 👏 👏 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/G8bESXjTyh#TATAIPL | #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/YPodXasrFv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023

