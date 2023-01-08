Gerard Moreno starred with a goal and an assist as Villarreal pulled off a shock win over heavyweights Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, January 8. Moreno first set up the opener scored by Yeremy Pino and then scored his team's second goal from the penalty spot to help his side land a blow on Real Madrid's title hopes. This was Real Madrid's second defeat in La Liga 2022-23. You can watch the goal video highlights of the match here.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Result:

FULL-TIME AT THE ESTADIO DE LA CERÁMICA. Villarreal beat Real Madrid 2-1 thanks to goals from @santos_yeremy and @GerardMoreno9. GET IN THERE 💛!#VillarrealRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/XWWCBgqAIp — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) January 7, 2023

