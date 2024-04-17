A great amount of respect was displayed by the Real Madrid players as Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and other players avoided stepping on Manchester City's team crest which was present on the floor. Real Madrid will face defending champions Manchester City in an away game at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Both teams ended up in a draw in the first leg of the UCL 2023-24 quarter-final. It will be an intense match to watch as both top-tier teams collide in the second leg of the Champions League competition. Barcelona Fans Come Up With ‘Vinicius Die’ Chants Before Clash Against PSG in UCL 2023–24, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

🎩 SEÑORÍO PURO del REAL MADRID.



👏 Los jugadores evitaron pisar el escudo del Manchester City al salir a entrenar en el Etihad. pic.twitter.com/tICX9oOvEu— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 17, 2024

