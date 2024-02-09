Al-Nassr star player Cristiano Ronaldo was seen rubbing Al-Hilal's scarf in an inappropriate spot in the body as he was walking back to the dressing room after facing a 2-0 defeat in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final match. The Al-Hilal fans were throwing those scarves towards Ronaldo as he was walking back. At that point, he just picked up the scarf rubbed it at his crotch and threw it back angrily. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Heated Reaction After Losing 2-0 to Al-Hilal in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Final Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 تصرف غير اخلاقي من كريستيانو رونالدو؛ حيث وضع شال الهلال في مكان غير لائق ثم قام برميه!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OUBzFWKjP7 — نواف الآسيوي 🇸🇦 (@football_ll55) February 8, 2024

Clear View

