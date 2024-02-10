The Pakistan election 2024 has drawn headlines all around the world after it was conducted on February 8. There have been several claims of the electoral process being a rigged one with the results yet undeclared. Amidst this, a video has surfaced that showed voting slips with the names of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The video has gone viral on social media, where a person, holding the slips is showing the names of the popular football stars on them, one after the other. The results of the Pakistan general elections are still undeclared with former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan claiming victory. Pakistan General Elections 2024: Country Thrown Into Crisis As Poll Results Still Undeclared Amid Claims of Rigging.

Watch Video:

🎥🇵🇰🗳️ ~ Incredible things are happening in Pakistan during #GE2024. International footballers casted their votes in Pakistan Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe, Messi etc casted There votes in Pakistan election #ElectionResult #PakistanElections2024 #GeneralElectionN0W… pic.twitter.com/GxNCrNjfiA — THE SQUADRON (@THE_SQUADR0N) February 10, 2024

