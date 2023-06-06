Franck Kessie and Eric Garcia were on target for Barcelona as they defeated Vissel Kobe in an international friendly on Tuesday, June 6. The Catalan giants scored both goals in the first half and had an emotional reunion with club legend Andres Iniesta, who plies his trade for the Japanese outfit. Iniesta confirmed earlier that he would be leaving Kobe next month. Is Lionel Messi's Transfer to Barcelona Confirmed? Wife Antonela Roccuzzo's FB Posts Drop Massive Update on Argentina Player's Future Club.

Vissel Kobe 0-2 Barcelona

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Highlights

