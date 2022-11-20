The wait has finally ended as Jeon Jungkook of BTS gave his epic performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony. The 25-year-old performed on his single "Dreamers" which was released on Spotify earlier in the day. With this performance, Jungkook became the first Solo Korean Artist/K-Pop act to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup. BTS Jungkook was joined in by Fahad Al Kubaisi, a Qatari singer and record producer and also saw the presence of Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman.

Bow Down to The King!

WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/4or4nAnqu6 — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | final defense ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) November 20, 2022

Proud of You Kookie

Jeon Jungkook Is Here to Slay

He is Incredible

JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY as the first Korean/K-Pop act to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/zAdl0ayMVv — 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙆 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 (@GoldenJKUnivers) November 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)