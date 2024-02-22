Inter Miami has won their first game of the MLS 2024 season. Lionel Messi's goal drought for Inter Miami continues as the Argentine failed to score in the first game of MLS 2024. Messi took to Instagram to share a post after Inter Miami won 2-0 against Real Salt Lake. Messi captioned the post as, "We Start With a Win!!" and shared some photos from the match. Inter Miami maintained a clean sheet over Real Salt Lake. Inter Miami 2–0 Real Salt Lake, MLS 2024: Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez Score As the Herons Win the First Game of Major League Soccer 2024 Season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

