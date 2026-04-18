Coventry City ended a 25-year top-flight exile on Friday, securing English Premier League promotion with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers. Bobby Thomas’s 84th-minute equaliser sparked delirium among 7,500 travelling fans at Ewood Park. However, one supporter has gone viral for holding placards reading 'We’ll Back' and 'We’re Back', poignantly marking the journey from their 2001 relegation to today’s historic return. Sky Blues players were also seen wearing 'We're Back' jerseys after full-time, with the viral fan holding the placard in the stand. PL 2025–26: Captain Bernando Silva To Part Ways With Manchester City at End of Season.

'We’ll Back to We’re Back'

Coventry City fan. 25 years later. What a moment for them. pic.twitter.com/tSggknjml5 — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) April 18, 2026

Fan Goes Viral For Old Prophecy

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