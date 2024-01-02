Cristiano Ronaldo spent some quality time with his family as they celebrated the coming of the New Year in style. Taking to Instagram, the Al-Nassr star shared pictures of his outing with family where he was seen posing alongside his mother, sister and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. "What a special night to end a very special 2023. Family is everything," Ronaldo wrote while sharing the pictures. The 38-year-old had a memorable 2023 where he finished as the highest goal-scorer with 54 goals to his name. ‘Feliz 2024!’ Lionel Messi Celebrates New Year With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids, Shares Pictures on Instagram.

See Cristiano Ronaldo's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

