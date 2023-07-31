Lionel Messi has already had a terrific start to his career at Inter Miami, scoring thrice in his first two appearances for the MLS club and giving some much-needed reasons for fans to celebrate in Miami. The star Argentina player has become a fan favourite in the US as he is in every part of the world he goes and many would be keen on watching him back in action once again when Inter Miami next take the field. Inter Miami, having won two of their Leagues Cup 2023 matches, will now face Orlando City in the round of 32. The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium and on August 2, with the time yet to be confirmed. Lionel Messi Mobbed by Fans After He Comes Out of Store in Miami, Video Goes Viral!.

When is Lionel Messi's Next Match for Inter Miami?

