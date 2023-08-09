Lionel Messi has been sensational since his move to Inter Miami and he has already been receiving the love of his new fans in the United States. The Argentina star has played four games in which he has scored a whopping seven goals and he will look to keep that form going when Inter Miami lock horns with Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup 2023 quarterfinal. The match will be played on August 12 at the DRV PNK Stadium and it will begin at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Miami Goalkeeper Nick Marsman’s Contract Terminated After He Said MLS Club Wasn’t ‘Ready’ for Lionel Messi’s Arrival.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC

Another @leaguescup match coming to #DRVPNKStadium 🏟️ Find out all the team has in store this week, including our quarterfinal matchup this Friday and secure your tickets now: https://t.co/uOfXG3mIYJ pic.twitter.com/ia1FEp7Pxj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 7, 2023

