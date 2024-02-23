A recent picture of Cristiano Ronaldo with his son Cristiano Jr went viral on social media where Ronaldo who was standing next to his son barefooted, was spotted having nailpaints on the fingernails of his toe. Fans were left confused when they saw the picture as they didn't have any idea why Ronaldo would apply nailpaint on his toes. Later it was revealed by a few social media users that athletes generally paint their toenails black to prevent their nails from cracking or splitting during intense physical activity. Moreover, covering toes with a protective layer can protect your tootsies from fungi and bacteria as footballers play with boot and socks on for a long time everyday and the sweat accumulation can cause infection on the nails. Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Traditional Dress to Celebrate Saudi Foundation Day, Poses With Falcon (Watch Video).

Why Ronaldo Paints His Nails?

Why Ronaldo paint nails 😭😭😭 https://t.co/PBcwyhLPTK — ::: Bekee (@TheGirlBekee) February 22, 2024

Is It Just Me?

Is it just me or did Ronaldo use black nail polish on his toes😩😂 https://t.co/Q2stab8AHe — @fo.yeen.xolaa (@theblacktrace) February 22, 2024

Fan Shocked

Ronaldo painted his nails wtf — Extees 🦇 (@Viraltitokvids) February 22, 2024

Social Media User Reveals Truth

For context; Ronaldo and other athletes paint their nails to prevent their nails from fungi and bacteria because their toes are usually stuck in sweaty socks and shoes for hours a lot. pic.twitter.com/ySG5rKwaEi — Worldupdates ( Breaking ) (@itswpceo) February 22, 2024

Another Fan Reveals the Truth Behind Ronaldo's Painted Nails

