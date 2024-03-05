Arsenal dominated their latest Premier League game against bottom-placed Sheffield United with a trumping 6-0 win – more impressively with five different scorers on the scoresheet. One of which was Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli who scored and even assisted a goal in the match. But in the second half, the 22-year-old striker fell on the ground after a sliding tackle by Sheffield United defender. He appeared unable to put any weight on his right foot and looked to be wincing in pain as he was carried off straight down the tunnel. Speaking after the game, Arteta gave his initial assessment, saying: "It's just a cut. He had a slight cut. We have to see how it is." Arsenal will face Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City in the League till 31st March, while they have a Champions League match at home on March 13. Arsenal Demolishes Sheffield United 6–0 in Latest Statement Win in Premier League 2023–24 Title Bid.

Gabriel Martinelli Carried Off Due to Injury During Arsenal vs Sheffield United Premier League 2023-24 Match

Gabriel Martinelli in so much pain after that injury 💔 Painful one to see, hope it's nothing searius 😔 #AFC pic.twitter.com/YJvwQznIdh — TeamMartinelli (@TeamMartinellii) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)