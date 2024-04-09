Al-Hilal took a subtle dig at Cristiano Ronaldo after he elbowed defender Al-Bulayhi and was shown a red card during the Saudi Super Cup 2024 semifinal on April 9. Ronaldo, who was not able to get on the scoresheet, clashed with the defender after the ball went out of play and was seen elbowing him as he went down on the ground. After being shown a red card, Ronaldo walked off the pitch while sarcastically clapping for the referee. Al-Hilal shared a video on Instagram where they added a clip of Ronaldo receiving the red card for his offence and also of an earlier one where he had grabbed the neck of an Al-Hilal player. While sharing the video with John Cena's theme as the background, they wrote, "Wrestlemania XL is not over yet, the main show just started."Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Video Highlights, Saudi Super Cup 2024: Watch Knights of Najd Suffer Semifinal Defeat As Cristiano Ronaldo Sees Red Card.

Al-Hilal's Dig at Cristano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي الهلال السعودي (@alhilal)

