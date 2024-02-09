Organisers of the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 came up with a pretty unique way to unveil the trophy before the final match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. They did it through WWE legend The Undertaker, who made a grand entrance at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia to unveil the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 trophy. He walked out to his traditional WWE theme music and lifted the trophy after unveiling it, much to the joy of the fans as well as players in the stadium. The videos of The Undertaker making an appearance at the Kingdom Arena before the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match have gone viral. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Chiselled Physique While Soaking Up the Sun After a Training Session (See Pic).

Watch The Undertaker Make Appearance at Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Final

The Undertaker Unveils Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Trophy

The Undertaker Lifting the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Trophy

The Undertaker With the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Trophy

The Undertaker showing off the trophy. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/lopuOVyRVf — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) February 8, 2024

