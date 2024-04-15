The manager of Bayer Leverkusen Xabi Alonso was spotted greeting and meeting fans present at BayArena after they won the Bundesliga title for the first time in history. Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen are undefeated in the last 42 games played in all competitions. It was a kind gesture by Xabi Alonso who met quite a lot of fans who were sitting in front. Alonso went and shook hands and was quite proud of what he had achieved with the club which was on the verge of relegation when he joined them. Bayer Leverkusen Players Shower Beer Over Coach Xabi Alonso During a Press Conference After Winning Bundesliga Title for First Time in History, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

