Lionel Messi made a recent return to the field for Inter Miami after missing a good chunk of games due to sustaining an injury. Yet, upon his return, he has received the similar love and respect from the fans like he did before. As he played for Inter Miami in the MLS 2024 match against Sporting Kansas City, a young fan breached security to enter stadium and clicked selfie with Messi. Fans were elated how Messi has been receiving love in USA and made the video viral on social media. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Score A Screamer From Long Ranger During Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 Match.

Young Fan Invades Pitch At Arrowhead Stadium To Click Selfie With Lionel Messi

طفل يقتحم الملعب لأجل صورة تاريخية مع الملك ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zXELyGqzAd — Messi World (@M10GOAT) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)