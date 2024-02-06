Days ago, Cody Rhodes gave up his Wrestlemania 40 spot in WWE Smackdown in Birmingham to a returning The Rock who is set to face Roman Reigns for the championship. Amidst this, Cody Rhodes delivered an emotional speech after this week's "WWE Raw" went off the air, thanking the fans for their overwhelming support these past few days. "Those three words (We Want Cody), all I can say is this, since I was a little boy who grew up loving everything, for you to want me is special because I've always wanted you. I love you guys so much, I'm sorry I'm an emotional mess," said Rhodes before he thanked Sami Zayn for his support and got the crowd to cheer for him. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Calls His Experience From WWE Smackdown in Birmingham As 'Undeniable', Warns Roman Reigns Ahead of Clash in Wrestlemania 40.

Cody Rhodes Gives Emotional Speech to Fans

Cody Rhodes: "For you to want me is special, because I've always wanted you". ❤️pic.twitter.com/TfKqWDe1Di — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) February 6, 2024

