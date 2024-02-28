Virgil had reportedly suffered from various health problems in recent years. Before taking on the character, Virgil was known as Soul Train Jones in the CWA. He joined WWE (then known as WWF) in 1986 and went on to star alongside big names like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and Roddy Piper. He won AWA tag team championship with Rocky Johnson – Rock’s father. Informing news of his death, Wrestling referee Mark Charles III wrote, "My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more. Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!" The Rock Turns Heel! Former Champion Joins Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Ahead of WrestleMania 40 (Watch Videos).

Former WWE Star Virgil Died at Age of 61

