Georgia's shooting legend Nino Salukvadze secured a quota spot for her country in the women’s 25m pistol event at the 2023 European Games in Wroclaw, Poland, on Monday, June 26. With this, the 54-year-old is going to be the first ever athlete to secure 10th consecutive qualification to Olympics as reaching the gold medal final was enough for the nine-time Olympian to punch a ticket for Paris 2024.

Nino Salukvadze Set to Become First Ever Athlete to Qualify For 10th Consecutive Olympics

