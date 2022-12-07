Indian Premier League showed its utter dominance and topped Goggle Year in search 2022 in India. IPL is arguably one of the best cricket tournaments in the world. The craze for the million-dollar league is only going upward in India and the recent Google year in search 2022 shows the same. Just after IPL, FIFA World Cup came second. The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 is in its business stage. The biggest football event in the world unsurprisingly has made the list. Following the FIFA World Cup, Asia Cup, ICC T20 World Cup and Commonwealth Games get the 3rd, 4th and 5th spots. India recently had a brilliant outing in the Commonwealth games. The Indian team finished fourth in the league with 61 medals including 22 gold medals. Check out top 10 sports events on Google search below.

Google’s Most-Searched Sports Events

1) Indian Premier League

2) FIFA World Cup

3) Asia Cup

4) ICC T20 World Cup

5) Commonwealth Games

6) Indian Super League

7) Pro Kabaddi League

8) ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

9) Australian Open

10) Wimbledon

Google Year in Search 2022

