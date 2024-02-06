The Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James posted a heartwarming picture on Instagram of the two and another picture of a beautiful bouquet. Currently on a six-game road trip with the team, LeBron wrote, "Happy Birthday My Heaven Sent Angel!! 🐐 James 🐐 James yeah that's you!!! Thank you for everything and more mama! Love you ♾️ and beyond!!" Selected for a record 20th time as an NBA All-Star, LBJ is connected with his mother and family. He periodically shares posts related to his family on social media. NBA All-Star 2024: Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson Lead Three-Point Contestants’ List.

LeBron James Shares Wishes for Mother Gloria James on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

