Indian men's hockey team have arrived in Bhubaneshwar ahead of the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023. India have been drawn into Group D along with England, Spain and Wales. The hosts will start their journey on January 13 against Spain. After that, they will face England on January 15 and Wales on January 19. The Indian team are one of the medal contenders in this edition's FIH Hockey men's World Cup 2023. FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023: Don't Get Caught Up in the Moment, Move On To the Next Task At Hand, Says India Coach Graham Reid.

India Arrive in Bhubaneswar

