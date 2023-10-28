This is the most successful Para Asian Games campaign for the Indian para contingent to date, having won 100 medals for the first time. 26 gold, 29 silver, and 45 bronze medals helped India surpass the 100-medal milestone. The 2018 Para Games in Jakarta were the occasion of the largest medal haul for the nation. India won 22 bronze, 24 silver, and 15 gold medals. Pooja Wins Bronze Medal in Women's 1500m T20 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

Team India Clinches 100 Medals at Asian Para Games 2023

🔥💯🥇🥈🥉 What a MOMENTOUS achievement! India has clinched a STUNNING 💯 medals at the #AsianParaGames2022! 🎉🇮🇳 🙌 The dedication, passion, and sheer talent of our para-athletes have us beaming with PRIDE! 🌟🇮🇳 👏 A HUGE shoutout to our incredible athletes, coaches, and the… pic.twitter.com/L1JCrtLVIg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2023

