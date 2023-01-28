Germany and Belgium are the finalists of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, but ahead of that the classification round continues on the other side. After losing their first match Chile will face France in the 13-16 classification match of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Birsa Munda Sports Complex, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, but they will not provide the live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, if you want to watch live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming. However, you will have to subscribe to the platform to enjoy that.

Chile vs France, Hockey World Cup 2023 Classification Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

