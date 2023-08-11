Chennai is hosting the ongoing the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 and India and Japan are the two teams clashing against each other to make a place in the final to engage in a summit clash against Malaysia. During the enthralling encounter, the crowd at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai was spotted matching vocals with the chorus of AR Rahman's Oscar Winning song 'jai Ho'.

Fans Sing 'Jai Ho' During India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Jai ho! For the crowd in Chennai for making each half time loud and special 🫡#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/30bZbOGsrC — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 11, 2023

