Australia entered the game as the only team with a 100%-win record in the FIH 2023-24 season. They won all six games in the competition exerting their authority in the tournament. India managed a draw against the Australian side but failed to win the bonus point in a shootout at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring for the Indian team as he scored off Manpreet Singh’s pass to stun Australia. Blake Govers levelled for the Australian side banking on India’s miscommunication in defence. But Amit Rohidas restored the lead for India just before halftime with a clinical finish. Australia had a goal disallowed in the third quarter after a ball hit the Kangaroo’s player's hand before the final play. Goalkeeper Sreejesh made a brilliant penalty save to keep India in the contest with 10 minutes remaining in the game. Australia scored with seven minutes left in the game Craig Tom levelled the score for Australia. In the shootout, India's first three penalty takers missed while Australian players scored three in a row. after the game, India stands fourth in the points table with Australia closing on the top spot. ‘It Has Been a Surreal Experience’ Says Young India Forward Araijeet Singh Hundal on Playing for India Men’s Hockey Team at FIH Pro League 2023–24.

India Men's Hockey Team Suffers 0-3 Defeat to Australia in Shootout

The Australian secure 2 points with a bonus for winning the shootout, while India earn a well-deserved point after an intense and captivating draw in regulation time. India 🇮🇳 2 - Australia 🇦🇺 2 (0 - 3 SO) Goal Scorers: 20' Harmanpreet Singh (PC) 29' Amit Rohidas (PC) 23' (PS)… pic.twitter.com/3pUkiNWxc2 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 24, 2024

