Indian Men's Hockey Team continue their winning run in the FIH Pro League 2024 as they beat Netherlands 4-2 in the shootout after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time and bagged a bonus point. India started the game in frontfoot after Hardik Singh gave them the lead from a solo run. Netherlands equalised from a penalty corner. In the second half, India let their foot off the accelerator and pouncing on the opportunity Netherlands scored again from a penalty corner. As the Dutch neared a victory, Harmanpreet Singh equalised for India. The match went into shootout and like everytine PR Sreejesh held his ground to hand India a memorable victory. Indian Men’s Hockey Begins FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 Season With 4–1 Win Over Spain.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Beat Netherlands 4-2

Indian men's hockey team beats Netherlands 4-2 in shoot-out in FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar #FIH pic.twitter.com/Cu8SU85qwn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)