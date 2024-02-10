Indian Men's Hockey Team begin their FIH Pro League 2024 campaign with a clinical win against Spain at Bhuvaneswar on Saturday. The game had both teams building attacks on each other's goals but it was India's drag flicking and PR Sreejesh's goalkeeping skills that ended up being the difference maker. Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace, Jugraj Singh extended the lead while the finishing touch was given by Lalit Upadhyay. Miralles Marc scored the only goal for Spain. Indian Men’s Team Gears Up for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Begin Campaign With Win

Power in every stroke! 🇮🇳🏑 India conquer Spain with a stellar performance, securing a well-deserved victory. India 🇮🇳 4 - Spain 🇪🇸 1 Goal Scorers: 7'(PC) 20'(PS) Singh Harmanpreet 24' Singh Jugraj (PC) 50' Upadhyay Lalit Kumar 34' Miralles Marc (PS)#HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/fHNWap4i6A — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)