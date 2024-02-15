Indian Men's Hockey team finish second best against Australia in a high scoring game that went to and fro like a roller coaster. They finally lose the game 6-4 but they could have finished on the winner's side. Blake Glovers secured the lead for Australia very early in the game through a double strike, giving Australia the edge. Harmanpreet Singh struck back immediately with a hat-trick giving India the lead and it was extended by Mandeep Singh. Blake Glovers again scored reduced India's lead by scoring again. In the second half, India's intensity dropped and it was all Australia who scored back to back three goals and sealed the game in their favour. India Men’s Hockey Team Fancy Chances Against Australia After Two Straight Wins in FIH Pro League 2023–24.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝟒-𝟔 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 A game of big comebacks sees Australia take their third consecutive win in the #FIHProLeague season 5 in Bhubaneswar, India. Australia were down 4-2 at half-time but scored 4 unanswered goals in the second half to take all 3… pic.twitter.com/td954tSq03 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 15, 2024

