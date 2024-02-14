Indian Women's Hockey team is yet to break free from their losing streak as they suffer their second consecutive and fifth defeat of the FIH Pro League 2024 against Netherland who beat them 1-0 despite sold fight from the Indian Women. The inability to convert penalty corners came to haunt India against as they could not capitalize on a series of penalty corners while Netherlands worked hard to score the solitary goal of the game through Albers Felice. With this win Netherlands completed a double on India in the FIH Pro League 2024. FIH Pro League 2024: Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 2-1 to China in Narrowly Fought Encounter.

Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 0-1 To Netherlands

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝟏-𝟎 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 Netherlands overcome resilient India in Rourkela to register their 10th win in a row in season 5 of the #FIHProLeague, with Felice Albers' first half goal proving to be decisive. 📱 Watch the full match highlights on… pic.twitter.com/tQMwfqUaLQ — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 14, 2024

