Another defeat for India in the FIH Pro League 2024 and China completes the double over the Indian Women at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on Monday. This is the fourth defeat for them in the competition and now the target for them will be to avoid relegation. India started well in the first quarter as Sangita Kumari scored from a cross by Vandana Kataria but things changed soon as China came back with a penalty corner goal by Gu Binfeng and then in the fourth quarter they converted a penalty stroke through Binfeng again, fetching the lead which ended being the winner. Concerns for India in several areas and a win will be difficult unless any improvement. Hockey India Congratulates Neha Goyal on Completing 150 International Caps.

Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 2-1 to China

India took the lead in Q1 with a Goal from Sangita but China fought back with 2 late goals in Q1 and Q4 to take the game 2-1. Full-Time: China 🇨🇳 2 - India 🇮🇳 1 Goalscorers: 14' 56' (PS) Gu Bingfeng 7' Sangita Kumari #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague24 . . . . .… pic.twitter.com/ORlIRdK6fn — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)