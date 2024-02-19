FIH Pro League 2024: PR Sreejesh Stars As Indian Men's Hockey Team Beats Spain 8-7 in Shootout

PR Sreejesh stood tall in front of the goal once again as he made some tremendous saves and then again put in his best in the shootout to help India secure the bonus point.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 19, 2024 09:45 PM IST

Indian Men's Hockey Team continue their good form in the FIH Pro League 2024 as they beat Spain 8-7 in shootout and bag the bonus point after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time. India started the game on frontfoot as Jarmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh combined to give India the lead. Soon after India let the foot off the accelerator and Spain returned strongly in the game leading by the end of first quarter. India came back in the game as Abhishek scored the equaliser. PR Sreejesh stood tall in front of the goal once again as he made some tremendous saves and then again put in his best in the shootout to help India secure the bonus point. Indian Men’s Hockey Team Goes Down 4–6 Against Australia in FIH Pro League 2023-24.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Beats Spain 8-7 in Shootout

