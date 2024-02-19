FIH Pro League 2024: PR Sreejesh Stars As Indian Men's Hockey Team Beats Spain 8-7 in Shootout

Indian Men's Hockey Team continue their good form in the FIH Pro League 2024 as they beat Spain 8-7 in shootout and bag the bonus point after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time. India started the game on frontfoot as Jarmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh combined to give India the lead. Soon after India let the foot off the accelerator and Spain returned strongly in the game leading by the end of first quarter. India came back in the game as Abhishek scored the equaliser. PR Sreejesh stood tall in front of the goal once again as he made some tremendous saves and then again put in his best in the shootout to help India secure the bonus point. Indian Men’s Hockey Team Goes Down 4–6 Against Australia in FIH Pro League 2023-24.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Beats Spain 8-7 in Shootout

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝟐-𝟐 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 (𝐒𝐎: 𝟖-𝟕) India edge past Spain in a thrilling shoot-out, on the 16th attempt(!), to come away with the bonus point in their first match of the Rourkela mini-tournament of #FIHProLeague season 5. 📱 Watch the full match… pic.twitter.com/yf6n1TuLUl — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 19, 2024

