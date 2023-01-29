Germany have won the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 with a penalty shootout win over Belgium in the highly-entertaining final on Sunday, January 29. Trailing 0-2 at the break, Germany bounced back in style to take a 3-2 lead before Belgium levelled the score to make it 3-3. The match then headed on to the penalty shootout where Germany beat the defending champions 5-4. With this, Germany have won their third Hockey World Cup title.

Germany are Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Champions:

Full Time: GER 3-3 BEL (SO: 5-4) Comeback kings Germany turnaround yet another 2-goal deficit in the finals to take the game into a shoot-out and win their 3rd Gold medal at the FIH Hockey Men's World Cups & their first since 2006! #HWC2023 Belgium finish as silver medallists. pic.twitter.com/J5nTs2AY4u — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 29, 2023

