An evenly matched game in Pool D of the Men's Hockey World Cup couldn't find a result as the clash between group toppers India and England ended in a draw. England started the game on frontfoot as they challenged India's well organized defensive structure from the beginning. In the first two quarters they got frequent penalty corners. India defended desperately and also got their fair share of chances from counterattacks but were not clinical in conversion. The game ran end-to-end for some time with both teams creating chances and leaving gaps in defence. India made some decision-making errors and failed to utilise some clear opportunities. The fourth quarter saw India sit deep and trying to hit only on counters. England were dominant in the last quarter as one of their attempts hit the post. Hardik Singh had another brilliant game but England goalkeeper Ollie Payne had a equally good one as he stood tall against every India shot.

IND vs ENG, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Result Details

